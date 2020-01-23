Bishop LeBlond Principal Jeff Sullivan resigns

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Bishop LeBlond High School Principal Jeff Sullivan has resigned.
The school said Sullivan is stepping down at the end of the school year for personal reasons.
Sullivan has been principal at LeBlond for the past five years.
In a letter to LeBlond Sullivan said, "The past five years have been full of ups and downs for the school, me, and my family. I appreciate that I was given the opportunity to lead this storied institution by you. However, I do feel like it is time for me to resign from this position at the conclusion of this school year."
It's not immediately known what Sullivan's next professional step would be.
