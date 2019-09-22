Clear

Bishop LeBlond holds annual Carnival

The annual carnival went on as scheduled despite the rain this weekend.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)  The annual Carnival at Bishop LeBlond High School took place this weekend despite ...

Earlier today we found dozens of people enjoying a variety of food, games and, of course, all the rides.
The carnival is a fundraiser for the high school...And has become quite the tradition over the years.
School officials say many LeBlond alumni, as well as people from all over the area, come to the carnival every year.

"Most of our alumni all have memories from when they were little kids coming here," Jeff Sullivan, principal Bishop LeBlond High School said.  "It's just one of those things that we like to provide for the community."

This was the 48th year of the carnival. 

