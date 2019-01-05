Bishop LeBlond hosts basketball tournament to honor the late Steve Vertin

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Steve Vertin coached high school basketball for more than 40 years before he passed away in May 2017 after a battle with cancer and now, there is a tournament in his honor.

Savannah head coach Nick Kemerling, along with other coaches, came up with the idea for the basketball tournament and it took place at Bishop LeBlond.

"What he had said was that he and a bunch of coaching buddies over the summer were hanging out at a coaching convention and they talked about it and thought this would be something good, to honor the late, great Coach Vertin," LeBlond athletic director Michael Evans said.

Evans said all the money from the tournament gate will go toward a charity or foundation of the Vertin family's choosing to help fight muscular dystrophy.

Click the link below to watch the full story:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d2uPj0iujbI&feature=youtu.be