Bishop LeBlond sends students home for 2 weeks of online school

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As of Monday afternoon, Bishop LeBlond High School is switching to online learning for two weeks.

According to an email sent out by the school, "Extremely high numbers of quarantined students requires us to dismiss at noon today...go to a virtual model for 2 weeks."

Over the weekend, the school was informed of two students testing positive on Sunday afternoon. Early Monday morning, the school received notice of a possible third positive case.

"Based on that, and some additional information that we received this morning, about another possible, positive case, we made the decision to move to virtual. In the hopes to avoid a possible outbreak," said Ann Lachowitzer, the principal at Bishop LeBlond.

The school conducted contract tracing over the weekend, and determined about 40 students to quarantine at home before the decision to send everyone home.

LeBlond did have in-person classes on Monday morning to give the teachers time to prepare their students for online learning in the upcoming days. The student body was released at noon.

Lachowitzer is hopeful that this will be the only time the school will have to switch to online learning throughout the school year.

According to the athletic director of Bishop LeBlond, one of the positive COVID-19 cases was confirmed on the football team, resulting in the remainder of their season to be canceled.

Fall sports and practices will continue despite stay-at-home learning.

The second positive case from the student body was not an athlete.

One teacher at the school has tested positive for COVID-19 previously.