Bishop LeBlond unveils plans for reopening

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) We have heard a lot about back to school plans for St. Joseph public schools but what about northwest Missouri's only Catholic high school?

Schools large, small, public and private are all rushing to finalize the back to school details before the first day of school. Bishop LeBlond High School has unveiled its plan. Here's what two students say is their take on whether this plan will work.

Bishop LeBlond will be back in session in less than two weeks.

The Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph plans to have all its schools open for in-person learning.

“We have plans to start in-person at our schools, but we are also working on trying to provide a plan in case we might have to close at some point for distance learning, and also sometimes there might be a situation where we need to do a little bit of both, what we might call a hybrid program,” Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph Bishop James Johnston, Jr. said.

Bishop LeBlond students are excited to get back.

“I'm hoping to see all my friends, my teammates, get back into sports and get closer to normal,” LeBlond senior volleyball and soccer player Tessa Pinkleman said.

“It's just exciting to see all the people that I haven't seen,” LeBlond sophomore Jake Korrell said.

The Catholic high school had less than 150 students last year so it may be easier to socially distance in classrooms than a typical public high school and the diocese recommends moving classes outdoors whenever possible.

“I think it can help people learn better too. Just looking at a screen all the time isn't going to help us out. I mean just talking to people in-person U think can help a lot with learning,” Korrell said.

School masses will be adjusted and lunch will take place in two locations.

Face shields will be provided to teachers and masks will be required at all times for students.

“Our staff is getting everybody and everything together and I think that it will be pretty safe with everyone having masks on and everything,” Korrell said.

LeBlond is asking parents to perform health screens and temperature checks every morning on their children and submit all that info to school staff.

“One of the things i wanted to those of you parents who have children in our schools is that we're also going to be counting on you, as partners in this great project, to help especially in these remaining weeks of summer vacation, to try to make sure that your families and your students, your children, are prevented from being exposed to the virus,” Johnston said.

That's the most crucial part of Bishop LeBlond's plan and all schools attempting to head back for in-class learning is that in order for this to be successful, everyone will have to do their part.

“I have to hope that our team is going to come together, our school is going to come together, you know, you have to count on everybody to make the whole effort work because if everyone doesn't stay healthy and keep care of themselves it's not going to work. but everyone plays their part and we can get back to seasons and school,” Pinkleman said.

Bishop LeBlond's new students will start school on August 25. Returning students will head back the following day on August 26.