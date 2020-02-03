Clear
Bishop Leblond cancels class for Chiefs Super Bowl parade

Bishop Leblond cancels class on Wednesday so everyone can attend the Chiefs Super Bowl parade.

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 1:40 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Bishop Leblond cancels class on Wednesday so everyone can attend the Chiefs Super Bowl parade.

The school announced on Twitter on Monday that Bishop Johnston declared February 5, 2020 a special holiday for their Diocesan Catholic elementary and high schools and the chancery staff.

