(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Bishop Leblond cancels class on Wednesday so everyone can attend the Chiefs Super Bowl parade.
The school announced on Twitter on Monday that Bishop Johnston declared February 5, 2020 a special holiday for their Diocesan Catholic elementary and high schools and the chancery staff.
Related Content
- Bishop Leblond cancels class for Chiefs Super Bowl parade
- Bishop LeBlond holds annual Carnival
- Bishop LeBlond Principal Jeff Sullivan resigns
- Local businesses celebrate Chiefs Super Bowl run
- Bishop LeBlond Boys Win Home-opener, Other Area Scores
- Sacred Heart Falls City Sweeps Bishop LeBlond Hoops
- Monday Classes Canceled for Hillyard
- Hillyard Technical Center Cancels Classes
- SJSD cancels class for Wednesday
- SJSD cancels class for Tuesday
Scroll for more content...