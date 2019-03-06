Clear

Black Balloon Day helps remember those lost to addiction

Black Balloon Day hopes to raise awareness about opioid overdose deaths.

Posted: Mar. 6, 2019 2:15 PM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

(St. Joseph, Mo.) - The St. Joseph Health Department is partnering with the opioid taskforce to help love ones cope who have lost someone to addiction.

Wednesday, March 6th, delivers an opportunity to raise awareness of the prevalence of drug overdose with Black Balloon Day. It has become a national and international event with thousands participating and continues to grow every year.

Drug overdose is the leading cause of accidental death in the U.S., with 70,200 lethal drug overdoses in 2017. 951 of those were in Missouri. 

The City of St. Joseph Health Department is providing black colored balloons in honor of Black Balloon Day. The balloons are available for free to the public to use outside their home or business. Balloons are also available at the St. Joseph Youth Alliance office at 5223 Mitchell Avenue and the St. Kolbe-Puckett Center for Healing at 210 N. 7th Street.

The public is encouraged to use the hashtag #BlackBalloonDay to share photos, stories of loss, survival and support. The Opioid Taskforce is in the process of developing an online presence with prolific resources. The website can be found at www.AddictionHelpNow.info.

