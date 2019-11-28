Black Friday Shopping kicks off in St. Joe

Black Friday deals are underway and shoppers are already hitting the stores in St. Joseph.

At Gordman's at the East Hills Mall, shoppers got an early start in search of Black Friday deals.

The retailer opened its doors at 3 pm, staff said many people were already in line to start their shopping.

Aside from what the name might suggest, staff, say many of the Black Friday deals available last longer than just Black Friday itself.

"We started our Black Friday events starting Thursday at 3 o'clock," Hoa Nguyen, Gordman's store manager said. "We expanded our hours all the way up to 1 o'clock in the morning."

Gordman's staff said preparations for the Black Friday Deals start as early as Wednesday.