Blizzard closes I-29 from Iowa State line to Mound City

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri State Highway is closing I-29 from the Iowa State Line to Mound City as a November blizzard bears down on northwest Missouri.
The patrol said blizzard conditions have caused numerous slide-offs. There have been no reports of any injuries. Officials are also opening relief centers for those stuck along the interstate due to the blowing and drifting snow.
A blizzard warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday.
