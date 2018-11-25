Blizzard closes I-29 from Iowa State line to Mound City

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri State Highway is closing I-29 from the Iowa State Line to Mound City as a November blizzard bears down on northwest Missouri.

The patrol said blizzard conditions have caused numerous slide-offs. There have been no reports of any injuries. Officials are also opening relief centers for those stuck along the interstate due to the blowing and drifting snow.

A blizzard warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday.