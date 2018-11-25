Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Blizzard closes I-29 from Iowa State line to Mound City Full Story
SEVERE WX: Blizzard Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Blizzard closes I-29 from Iowa State line to Mound City

A blizzard warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday.

Posted: Nov. 25, 2018 10:42 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri State Highway is closing I-29 from the Iowa State Line to Mound City as a November blizzard bears down on northwest Missouri.

The patrol said blizzard conditions have caused numerous slide-offs. There have been no reports of any injuries. Officials are also opening relief centers for those stuck along the interstate due to the blowing and drifting snow.

A blizzard warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 25°
Maryville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 14°
Savannah
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 25°
Cameron
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 17°
Fairfax
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 11°
Our major winter storm is now just hours away. Falling & blowing snow with strong 40-45 mph wind gusts and poor visibility is likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events