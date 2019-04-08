Clear
Blood center hopes for donation numbers to go up this Spring

Warmer weather means more opportunities to donate blood.

Posted: Apr. 8, 2019 4:16 PM
Updated: Apr. 8, 2019 4:16 PM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- Warmer weather means more opportunities to donate blood.

The Community Blood Center held a blood drive Monday afternoon at Grace Evangelical Church in St. Joseph.

The turnout was decent considering how low attendance has been at blood drives this past winter due to the brutal weather.

Organizers are hoping now with Spring here, the number of donations will go up as the need still remains.

Samuel Gouldsmyth, with the Community Blood Center, says that giving blood will help many different people. 

"Blood donations can help people with cancer who need those healthy red blood cells to get the proteins and nutrition they need that their bodies are struggling to get," Gouldsmyth said. "Plasma donations can help someone who are dehydrated or perhaps in a fire."

The center is planning to do a blood drive almost every week now through the summer months. For a full list of drives near you, visit their website. 

Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry, too but with more clouds. Highs through the middle part of the workweek will be in the lower to middle 70s.
