Blood drive in honor of Will Walker

The blood drive will take place at the East Hills Shopping Center from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. near the food court.

Posted: Nov 22, 2021 8:28 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Last Monday, the community mourned the loss of Will Walker.

The 16-year-old battled cancer for more than 7 years of his life, losing the battle the morning of November 15.

Tuesday, the American Red Cross will host a blood drive in memory of Will.

"Having this blood drive in memory of Will, gives people the opportunity to go and do something that's good for the community and to help somebody who's going through a really difficult time by giving blood, and they can do it in memory of Will," said Evan Woods who works in Blood Services with the Red Cross.

Woods said volunteers of the Red Cross have worked with Will and his family over the years and felt this was the best way to honor Will throughout the community and help other like Will would do.

The blood drive will take place at East Hills Shopping Center from 11 to 5 p.m. right next to the food court.

Walk-ins are welcomed but signing up beforehand is encouraged. Donors can register here.

Masks are required at the blood drive. Masks will be available there.

