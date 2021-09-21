Blood drives continue to see fewer donors as blood supply remains at critical levels

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Blood donors were few and far between at East Hills Shopping Center Tuesday.

Area blood banks have continued to urge residents to roll up their sleeves as blood supply remains at a critical level. Unfortunately, volunteers with the American Red Cross said low donor turnout has become more common over the past year and a half.

“Blood donations have been down. We expected that with COVID as well as during the summer. People are on vacation and they aren’t thinking about that kind of thing, but we are currently at critical levels,” said Kim Johnson, Volunteer with the American Red Cross.

However, at least for one St. Joseph donor, Ryan Buckmueller, he has continued to donate as he has for the last five years.

“My dad got me hooked on it and I’m an O+ blood type. I know that’s in high demand, so it’s just become a habit. I like helping people, so if giving blood is a way to help people, I like to help people,” said Buckmueller.

Buckmueller said he makes a habit to donate every 60 days.

It's a hobby that's turned competitive with his dad who lives in St. Louis. The two clock their times and race to see who fills their bags first.

Volunteers said it's that enthusiasm they need more of.

“Every two minutes, someone needs a blood transfusion of some sort. So, we are always trying to keep blood on our shelves," said Johnson, "I hear people say all the time, ‘I came for the shirt, I came for the nutter butters.’ I don’t care why you came, just donate.”

Johnson said the American Red Cross hosts a drive in St. Joseph every two months.

The next blood drive will be held at East Hills Shopping Center on November 23rd. The drive will last from 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome.