Blue Tree Project helps those cope with loss due to suicide

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One northwest Missouri mother is helping those who loss a loved to suicide to make sure they are not forgotten.

It's part of a new project called the Blue Tree Project.

Michelle Davis-Reed of St. Joseph lost her 21-year-old son, Brenan Mikal Barksdale, to suicide in November 2017.

She found out about the project online and thought this would be a great way to help commemorate World Suicide Prevention Day on Tuesday. Davis-Reed and members of her support group Survivors of Loss by Suicide gathered at Northwest Health Services on Beck Road to paint a dead tree blue to help give it a new lease on life.

She hopes this project and her story can help others who are struggling know that it's ok to get help.

"I think it's perfect," she said. "If it's going to help people and get the word out and get people to talk and break the stigma of mental health and illness, then that's what it's all about."

Davis-Reed's group S.O.L.S. meets on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at MissouriCare on Frederick Ave. You can call (816) 617-1555 for more information.

Also if you or know someone you know who may be suicidal, you call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK (8255).