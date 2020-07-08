Clear

Board of Education to appoint replacement for outgoing president

A seat opened up with the sudden resignation of board president Seth Wright, who is leaving to take a job in the Kansas City area.

Posted: Jul 8, 2020 7:02 AM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Ten candidates are looking to join the St. Joseph School District Board of Education.

Rules dictate that instead of an election, the rest of the board will appoint someone to serve the rest of Wright's term. Many of those who have offered their names for consideration are familiar from board elections in previous years.

The board will review their applications at a public meeting Wednesday at the Troester Media Center starting at 4 p.m. it will be open to the public.

The candidates are Joseph Gehring, Brian Shewell, Mark Langemach, David Foster, Latonya Williams, Michelle Traster, David Jordan, Terresa Parks, Dr. Raquel Coy and Kenneth Reeder.

Tuesday we had mostly sunny skies for much of the day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri with hot and humid conditions. The heat and humidity will continue into Wednesday along with returning storm chances.
