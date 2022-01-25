Board votes 'no change' to Covid plan

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph school board had a lot to talk about at Monday night's meeting and one of the big topics was how to handle the impact this covid wave is having on district staff.

The St. Joseph School District's Board of Education decided to keep current covid policies and practices as is.

“According to our medical people, within the next week or so, our numbers are going to drop drastically because this variant, the omicron variant, will have moved through our community and Northwest Missouri,” Tami Pasley, School Board President said.

Last week schools were closed because there weren't enough bus drivers to get kids to school or teachers to teach them when they got there.

Too many of them called in sick, this week things are looking up.

“Now today our attendance was a whole lot better actually than we maybe expected. We had a lot of schools with 80-90 percent attendance which is actually above normal for the year so far so we are glad our community just rallied around to support one another and get kids to school,” Superintendent Dr. Doug Van Zyl said.

Canceled bus routes dropped from 27 to nine between Monday and Tuesday.

“We had some more staff members that were able to make their way back into doing their job today that were feeling better so we were able to make some adjustments in our bus routes,” Dr. Van Zyl said.

District officials hope this trend will continue.

“We've also got our plans in place in case we need to go to remote learning we prefer not to,” Dr. Van Zyl said.

Worried that hope wasn't enough to get through this covid wave, some board members discussed bringing back mandatory masking.

A majority of the school board shot that suggestion down, deciding they wanted to wait and see.

“The Board voted with the thought of not changing anything we are doing right now seeing how the numbers go, and revisiting it again,” Pasley said.

The district also saw a bounce in teaching numbers this week.

Last Monday about 55 teaching positions were unfilled yesterday that number dropped to 14.