Board votes to put levy increase on ballot

The St. Joseph School Board of Education is planning to ask voters for a 61-cent tax levy increase on the April ballot.

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 8:33 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School Board of Education is planning to ask voters for a 61-cent tax levy increase on the April ballot.

The SJSD board members unanimously approved a recommendation and approved proposed ballot language for the proposition.

The Board’s 2018-2019 operating budget is $118 million. The slim budget a result of voters rejecting a November 2017 ballot measure asking for a $1.15 tax levy increase. Without that money, the board and district had to cut $7.5 million from its budget.
Board members approved a 61-cent tax levy increase, with a 5-year sunset clause, to go on the April 2019 ballot. The levy could generate more than $6 million for the district.

Money the district officials said is desperately needed.

According to the school board, the money generated by the new levy proposal would help the district towards its goals of attracting and retaining teachers and staff, security upgrades and improvements and operational costs.

The deadline to get a levy proposal on the April ballot is Jan. 22.

We are still seeing clouds across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Tuesday. A few areas of fog will be found tonight across the area so be careful heading out tonight.
