Bode Ice Area reopens with some new digs

(ST. JOSEPH, MO.) The Bode Ice Arena has reopened to the public after months of rennovations.

The arena usually closes in May every year for a couple of months to allow the ice rink to defrost.

But this year, parks and recreation got to replace the air conditioning and heating unit to help improve the evaporation inside the arena. They also went ahead and replaced the ceiling in the process.

"You won't notice a change in the temperature. The evaporator will really help us to maintain that feeling so that it doesn't get damaged in anyway by the water that accumulates on it," said Julie Noel of the St. Joseph Parks and Recreation Department.

The improvements were made possible through the George Bode Jr. Trust Fund.

The Bode Ice Arena is open until 8 p.m. Monday. You can head on over to their Facebook page for a list of other times and events.