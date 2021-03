(BENTON COUNTY, Mo.) The bodies of a missing father and two children were found Monday in rural Benton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Troopers identified the bodies as 40-year-old Darrell Peak, 4-year-old Kaiden Peak, and 3-year-old Mayson Peak.

A statewide missing endangered persons advisory was issued for the three on Friday after they were last seen near Warsaw.