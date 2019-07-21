Body discovered in Missouri River near Atchison, Kansas

(ATCHISON, Kan.) The body of an adult white male has been recovered from the Missouri River at Atchison, Kansas, according to MSC News.

Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson told MSC News that a person jogging near the river notified authorities late Sunday morning that a body was floating in the water.

Authorities responded to the area and the Atchison Fire Department used a rescue boat to retrieve the body from the river at the south end of the city.

Police suspect the body floated to Atchsion from a northern location and it is not immediately believed that the body is from the local area.

The body has been transported to a pathologist for examination.

Police continue to investigate the incident. No other information has been released at this time.

Stay with KQ2 for more updates to this story.

For the full story from MSC News, click here.