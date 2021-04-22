Body discovered on Pear St. identified as missing St. Joseph man

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department have identified Cody Dustin Grace as the body that was located on Pear Street Wednesday night.

Police did not say how long the body had been at the location and are awaiting autopsy results.

Yesterday, police cordoned off the area around 30th and Pear Street after a body had been discovered.

This was the same area where a St. Joseph woman, Amy Morse, and her three children died in a freak traffic accident less than two weeks ago. Morse's car hit another head on, flipping her vehicle into a ditch filled with rain water. None of them were able to escape the vehicle and they died at the scene.

The family of Cody Dustin Grace said he has been missing for a couple weeks. They also said he is the father of two of the three children who died in the crash on Pear.