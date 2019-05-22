Body found in Missouri River, believed to be missing boater

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced Wednesday that the missing boater from May 17 may have been located.

According to the highway patrol, troopers received a call at 12:49 p.m. Wednesday of a report of a body located two miles south of the French Bottoms River access near Lake Contrary.

Troopers say that preliminary investigation indicates it is the missing boater from last week but troopers cannot confirm the identity at this time.

On Friday, a truck and trailer were discovered near the Nodaway Island access point. A search then began for a missing person in the river.

Autopsy results are pending on the body discovered.