(RIVERSIDE, Mo.) A body found Saturday morning in the Missouri River has been identified as a St. Joseph man.

According to KMBC, the remains of a man were recovered from the water near the Fairfax Bridge.

The Riverside Police Department has identified the man as Zachary Schwartz, of St. Joseph.

Police are still investigating his death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Riverside police at 816-741-1191 or the TIPS Hotline 816-474-8477.