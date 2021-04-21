Clear
Body found in Pear Street ditch

St. Joseph police have released no more information at this time

Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- St. Joseph police have confirmed they have found a body in a ditch near 30th and Pear Street.

They have not released any other details and the area around the scene has been cordoned off.

This is the same area where a St. Joseph woman, Amy Morse, and her three children died in a freak traffic accident less than two weeks ago. Morse's car hit another head on, flipping her vehicle into a ditch filled with rain water. None of them were able to escape the vehicle and they died at the scene.

The body being found also comes on the same day St. Joseph police put out an alert for a missing man. The family of Cody Dustin Grace says he has been missing for a couple weeks. They also say he is the father of two of the three children who died in the crash on Pear. They add they are concerned about Grace's well being.

KQ2 News will have more on this developing story.

