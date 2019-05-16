Body found in burned home identified by family

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The body found in a burned down St. Joseph home has been identified.
The family has identified the body as 14-year-old Cameron Satterley.
Authorities found the body in a burned down home at the 1400 block of 3rd Street in North St. Joseph. It burned down in the early morning hours of Feb. 20 and the body was found on April 25th.
Family members of Satterley say he was reported missing in February.
Three minors are being charged in connection to the house fire.
Related story: Three minors charged in connection to house fire where boy's body found
