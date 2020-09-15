Body of missing Grant City woman found; homicide investigation ongoing

(GRANT CITY, Mo.) The body of a 42-year-old woman reported missing late last month was found Monday by the Worth County Sheriff’s Department.

According to a news release from Worth County Prosecuting Attorney Janet Wake Larison, the body of Melissa Chapman was located after authorities received a tip at about 5 p.m. Monday.

Chapman, of Grant City, was last seen alive in Mount Ayr, Iowa on Aug. 23. Her van and cell phone were found abandoned in Mount Ayr shortly after.

Friends and family held a vigil last Wednesday in hopes of bringing attention to Chapman’s disappearance. Sherry Hinton, a longtime friend of Chapman’s, said the mother of three wouldn’t have disappeared for weeks without checking in on her children.

Hinton previously told KQ2, Chapman was in an abusive relationship prior to her disappearance and was set to testify against her abuser in an upcoming criminal case.

According to Larison’s news release, the homicide investigation is ongoing and no details will be given out.