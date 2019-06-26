Body found at Maysville house

(MAYSVILLE, Mo.) A body was found at a Maysville property Wednesday evening.

Around 4:45 p.m. DeKalb County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at the property.

Unidentified human remains were found on the property along with other evidence.

The search warrant was issued in connection to the search of missing 23-year-old Leah Dawson.

Cameron Police Department, St. Joseph Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Missouri Search and Rescue K-9 search group all assisted in the search warrant.

DeKalb County Coroner is working to identify the body.

Dawson had been missing since June 4th when she was last seen with her boyfriend in the Cameron area.

RELATED STORY: Endangered person advisory issued for missing 23-year-old Leah Dawson