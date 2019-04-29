Body pulled from Caldwell County lake identified

(CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo.) The body of a man pulled from a Caldwell County lake has been identified.
The Missouri State Highway identified the body as 30-year-old Austin Kincade, of Rayville, Missouri.
RELATED: Body recovered from lake near Polo
The cause of death is still under investigation.
Authorities are waiting on autopsy results.
Kincade's body was recovered from Hide-A-Way Lakes just south of Polo around 8:50 a.m. last Friday.
