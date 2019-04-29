Clear

Body pulled from Caldwell County lake identified

Authorities are waiting on autopsy results.

Posted: Apr. 29, 2019 2:55 PM
Updated: Apr. 29, 2019 3:41 PM

(CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo.) The body of a man pulled from a Caldwell County lake has been identified.

The Missouri State Highway identified the body as 30-year-old Austin Kincade, of Rayville, Missouri.

RELATED: Body recovered from lake near Polo

The cause of death is still under investigation.

Authorities are waiting on autopsy results.

Kincade's body was recovered from Hide-A-Way Lakes just south of Polo around 8:50 a.m. last Friday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Maryville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 63°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 64°
Cameron
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Fairfax
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 60°
More widespread rain will move in late Monday night and through the day on Tuesday. This could bring even more heavy rain with it as it moves through. There is also the chance for severe weather on Tuesday afternoon/evening. As of right now, the Storm Prediction Center has us in a marginal to slight risk of severe weather with large hail and damaging winds being the main threats. The better chances of more significant severe weather is looking to be south of Kansas City.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events