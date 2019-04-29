Body pulled from Caldwell County lake identified

(CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo.) The body of a man pulled from a Caldwell County lake has been identified.

The Missouri State Highway identified the body as 30-year-old Austin Kincade, of Rayville, Missouri.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

Authorities are waiting on autopsy results.

Kincade's body was recovered from Hide-A-Way Lakes just south of Polo around 8:50 a.m. last Friday.