Body recovered from lake near Polo

Authorities said the body is a white male but the person's age, identity and cause of death are not known.

Posted: Apr. 26, 2019 3:09 PM
Updated: Apr. 26, 2019 3:11 PM

(CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo.) A body was pulled from a lake in Caldwell County Friday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said authorities recovered the body this morning from Hideaway Lake near Polo.

A strong cold front will push through Saturday afternoon, allowing our winds to pick up from the north, gusting up to 30-35 mph at times. Temperatures will reach near 70 degrees before they start dropping once front passes through.
