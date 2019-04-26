Body recovered from lake near Polo

(CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo.) A body was pulled from a lake in Caldwell County Friday.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said authorities recovered the body this morning from Hideaway Lake near Polo.
Authorities said the body is a white male but the person's age, identity and cause of death are not known.
