Body recovered from Missouri River identified as missing boater

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A body recovered from the Missouri River has been identified as a missing boater.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the body Thursday as Phillip Brown, of Savannah.

Brown's body was found Wednesday afternoon two miles south of the French Bottoms River access near Lake Contrary.

Brown has been missing since May 17 after his truck and trailer were found near the Nodaway Island access point.

Investigators are awaiting autopsy results to determine an official cause of death.