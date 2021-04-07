Clear
Boehringer Ingelheim finding success after switching to wind energy

Boeahringer Ingelheim in St. Joseph transitioned to using wind energy in the beginning of 2021 on a 10-year contract with Evergy, has already seen a 76% reduction of Carbon Dioxide emissions.

Posted: Apr 7, 2021 5:20 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) As companies keep looking for new ways to power their buildings, wind energy appears to blow away the competition.

"We are a partner in this community, and one of the responsibilities we have to our community is being environmentally conscious," said the Head of Operations at the St. Joseph Boehringer Ingelheim branch, Scott Davis.

Boeahringer Ingelheim transitioned to using wind energy in the beginning of 2021 on a 10-year contract with Evergy. 

"Recently we had the opportunity, to work on this project to move to wind energy as the sole source of energy for the St. Joseph site," said Davis.

The global companies St. Joseph branch manufactures animal vaccines and they are trying to make moves to become more environmental friendly as well.

"What that's done for us is that has reduced our carbon dioxide emissions by 76 percent," said Davis.

Besides the large reduction of Carbon Dioxide emissions, wind energy seems to be reliable.

"It's been working excellent, it's a reliable supply. They produce so much energy, way more than we would ever use, but its excellent, even in the cold months, so it's worked great," said Davis.

While wind energy is a major change, Boehringer keeps making other environmental friendly moves.

"We switched out LED lighting for most of our lighting across the campus, because they're more efficient and use less energy, we're looking at reusable plastics, we're eliminating certain plastics and so a lot of different initiatives continue to happen here at this site," said Davis.

Davis says while he doesn't know what every other company is doing, he hopes Boehringer's success with wind energy will influence others to follow in their footsteps.

