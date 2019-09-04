Boil advisory issued for Plattsburg

(PLATTSBURG, Mo.) A boil advisory has been issued for the entire municipal water system for the city of Plattsburg.

Until test results are obtained, the city is advising residents to consider boiling water before use.

It's due to a leak and drop in system pressure.

Water testing will start at 6 a.m. tomorrow and takes at least 18 hours to obtain results.

Residents should consider boiling water for one minute and allowing it to cool before consuming to ensure there is no contamination.

Stay with KQ2 for the latest update.