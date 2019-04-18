Clear

Boil Advisory issued for parts of Plattsburg

A boil advisory is in effect for parts of the City of Plattsburg's water until at least Saturday.

Posted: Apr. 18, 2019 8:21 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(PLATTSBURG, Mo.) A boil advisory is in effect for parts of the City of Plattsburg's water until at least Saturday.

According to city officials, the advisory issued Thursday afternoon is for Timber Springs and Centennial Farms subdivisions.

City Administrator Greg Harris said the repair that triggered the advisory is fixed but the advisory is in effect until after the water has been tested.

Residents should boil water, as a precautionary measure, for at least one minute before using it.

