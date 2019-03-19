Clear
Boil water advisory issued for the City of Atchison, Kansas

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Atchison in Kansas because of high turbidity.

According to a press release from KDHE, high turbidity may result in loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

As a precaution, people in the city should do the following:

• If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.
• Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.
• Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic ice maker.
• Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap
water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
• Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary
while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult
their physicians.

The advisory will remain in effect until the turbidity is resolved.

