Boil advisory for N. St. Joseph after water main break

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- Parts of north St. Joseph are under a precautionary boil advisory after a water main break.

Missouri American Water crews were at the scene of the break on N. Belt Hwy. just south of Karnes Rd. for most of Monday evening.

The repair has been completed, however the water company has issued a precautionary boil order.

The boundaries of the area covered by the advisory are approximately from Miller Rd. east to Interstate 29 and from John Glenn Rd. south to Beck Rd.

At this time, there is no update on how long the advisory will last.

For questions or a view of the boundary map, go to www.missouriamwater.com