Boil advisory in effect for south St. Joseph, southern Buchanan Co.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- Missouri American Water has issued a boil advisory for a large portion of south St. Joseph and areas southward toward the Buchanan County and Platte County line.

According to a map on the water company's website, the area affected is generally south of Interstate 229 from the Stockyards Expressway to I-29 along with areas south and east of there that includes Agency, Faucett and Dearborn.

The advisory urges customers to bring their water to a rolling boil for three minutes before using it to drink or to cook. They say the water can be used safely for bathing, washing and other common uses.

The notice said that they are in the process of making repairs to a broken water main.

