Boil advisory in effect for south St. Joseph, southern Buchanan Co.

Areas south of I-229 to Dearborn are affected

Posted: Jul 30, 2021 5:37 PM
Updated: Jul 30, 2021 5:39 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- Missouri American Water has issued a boil advisory for a large portion of south St. Joseph and areas southward toward the Buchanan County and Platte County line.

According to a map on the water company's website, the area affected is generally south of Interstate 229 from the Stockyards Expressway to I-29 along with areas south and east of there that includes Agency, Faucett and Dearborn.

The advisory urges customers to bring their water to a rolling boil for three minutes before using it to drink or to cook. They say the water can be used safely for bathing, washing and other common uses.

The notice said that they are in the process of making repairs to a broken water main.

To view the area affected by the boil advisory, click here.

There is a chance for scattered showers this afternoon across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri, however a better chance for showers and storms will return tonight into the overnight hours. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side overnight. Scattered showers and storms will continue off and on mainly through the morning and afternoon hours on Saturday. Temperatures will be much cooler on Saturday with highs in the mid 80s. Dry and sunny conditions will take over on Sunday and continue into next week as temperatures stay seasonal.
