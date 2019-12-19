Clear
Boil advisory issued for Atchison after water main break

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for Atchison, Kan. on Thursday.

(ATCHISON, Kan.) The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for Atchison, Kan. on Thursday.

A water main break occurred on the 5th Street viaduct, according to a City of Atchison Facebook post. The utilities department is working on the repairs and will continue to do so through Thursday night.

The post said the boil water advisory will be rescinded as soon as possible, which could be as early as Saturday morning.

We will have plenty of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Thursday and with a light southwest wind we will see temperatures warm into the mid to upper 40's. We will continue to stay dry across the area with no real good chance for rain or snow.
