Boil advisory issued for Atchison after water main break

(ATCHISON, Kan.) The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for Atchison, Kan. on Thursday.

A water main break occurred on the 5th Street viaduct, according to a City of Atchison Facebook post. The utilities department is working on the repairs and will continue to do so through Thursday night.

The post said the boil water advisory will be rescinded as soon as possible, which could be as early as Saturday morning.