Boil advisory issued for Wathena

(WATHENA, Kan.) A boil advisory is in effect for the City of Wathena's water for the next 24 hours.
According to city officials, the advisory issued Wednesday evening will be in effect until Thursday at 6 p.m.
No information was released on what triggered the city to issue an advisory.
Residents should boil water for at least one minute before using it.
