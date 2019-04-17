Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

Boil advisory issued for Wathena

A boil water advisory is in effect for the City of Wathena until Thursday at 6 p.m.

Posted: Apr. 17, 2019 6:30 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(WATHENA, Kan.) A boil advisory is in effect for the City of Wathena's water for the next 24 hours.

According to city officials, the advisory issued Wednesday evening will be in effect until Thursday at 6 p.m.

No information was released on what triggered the city to issue an advisory.

Residents should boil water for at least one minute before using it.

**Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 12 a.m. for the following counties: Atchison (Kan.), Platte, Buchanan, DeKalb, Clinton, Daviess, Caldwell, and Livingston.
