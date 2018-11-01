Boil advisory issued for parts of Gentry, Worth counties

(MISSOURI)— A boil advisory has been issued for parts of Gentry and Worth counties in northwest Missouri.
According to Worth County Public Water System, the boil advisory was issued due to low chlorine levels.
The advisory will last for most likely one week and includes the northern part of Gentry County, as well as Worth County.
Vigorously boil water for three minutes for consumption and brushing teeth. Use one teaspoon of bleach per gallon for hand-washed dishes. Bathing is usually okay without additional water treatment.
