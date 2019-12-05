Clear
Boil order issued for Osborn

The order was issued following a water line break.

Posted: Dec 5, 2019 3:19 PM
Posted By: KQ2

(OSBORN, Mo.) The City of Osborn has issued a precautionary boil order.

The order will remain in place until further notice.

