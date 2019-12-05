(OSBORN, Mo.) The City of Osborn has issued a precautionary boil order.
The order was issued following a water line break.
The order will remain in place until further notice.
Related Content
- Boil order issued for Osborn
- Osborn placed under boil advisory
- Boil advisory lifted for Osborn
- Boil advisory issued for Wathena
- Boil advisory issued for Plattsburg
- Boil Advisory Issued for Union Star
- Boil Advisory issued for parts of Plattsburg
- Osborn School Evacuates Students Following Suspicious Weekend Break-In
- Sheriff Releases Surveillance Video of Osborn School Break-In
- Precautionary Boil Order Lifted for Areas South of St. Joseph
Scroll for more content...