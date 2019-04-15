(ROSENDALE, Mo.) A boil water advisory is in effect for the City of Rosendale for at least four days.
According to city officials, a water main broke, which has triggered the advisory.
Officials say the advisory will be in effect until Thursday but it could be extended further.
Residents should boil water for at least one minute before using it.
Related Content
- Boil water advisory for the City of Rosendale
- Precautionary Boil Water Advisory has been Lifted
- Boil water advisory issued for the City of Atchison, Kansas
- Union Star boil advisory lifted
- Savannah placed under boil advisory
- Boil advisory lifted for Savannah
- Atchsion, Kansas boil advisory rescinded
- Precautionary Boil Water Advisory in Effect South of St. Joe
- Precautionary boil water advisory in parts of St. Joseph
- Boil water advisory lifted for south St. Joseph
Scroll for more content...