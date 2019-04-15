Clear
Boil water advisory for the City of Rosendale

A boil water advisory is in effect for the City of Rosendale for at least four days.

Posted: Apr. 15, 2019 8:49 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ROSENDALE, Mo.) A boil water advisory is in effect for the City of Rosendale for at least four days.

According to city officials, a water main broke, which has triggered the advisory.

Officials say the advisory will be in effect until Thursday but it could be extended further.

Residents should boil water for at least one minute before using it.

