Boil water advisory lifted for south St. Joseph

Tests conducted by Missouri American Water show that water running through lines in south St. Joseph is safe for consumption.

Posted: Apr. 14, 2019 7:09 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Tests conducted by Missouri American Water show that water running through lines in south St. Joseph is safe for consumption.

A precautionary boil water advisory had been in effect for about 30 customers who live on Mt. Zion Rd. from State Highway V to SE Moore Rd.

A contractor hit a water line on Saturday causing low water pressure, which led to the advisory.

After a cool weekend with temperatures in the 50s, we do some much warmer air move into the region beginning as early as Monday. For tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with lows dropping into the upper 30s and lower 40s.
