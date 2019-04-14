Boil water advisory lifted for south St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Tests conducted by Missouri American Water show that water running through lines in south St. Joseph is safe for consumption.
A precautionary boil water advisory had been in effect for about 30 customers who live on Mt. Zion Rd. from State Highway V to SE Moore Rd.
A contractor hit a water line on Saturday causing low water pressure, which led to the advisory.
