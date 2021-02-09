Bond passage would correct SJSD 6th grader divisions

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- As voters will determine the fate of the St. Joseph School District's $100 million bond request in April, much of the attention has focused on what it would do to the high schools. Benton and Lafayette would be reconfigured as middle schools as a new high school would be built. Less discussed, however, are changes that would be made at the middle school level.

Currently of the four middle schools in St. Joseph, Spring Garden and Roubidoux accept 6th graders and operate as 6-8th grade middle schools. Bode and Truman do not have 6th graders and are 7th and 8th grade schools only.

Educators say this is not ideal.

"6th, 7th, and 8th grade is a very pivitol time in a child's education, said Marta Sansone, a 7th grade teacher at Roubidoux. "They're not only growing physically and emotionally, there's a big transition for 6th graders as they're trying to go from childhood to adolescence."

Sansone says that 6th graders in the middle school environment have opportunities that those in grade school do not.

"6th graders in the middle school have the opportunity to take lots of different types of classes," she said. "There's Project Lead the Way, there's computer apps, Possibly they can take a foreign language. There are clubs and extra curricular activities. We're in our library right now and our library is geared toward the adolescent reader."

Administrators say the plan that would reconfigure both Lafayette and Benton as middle schools would open up new learning opportunities for younger students.

"You have lab spaces that allow for greater accessibility in terms of science courses," said assistant superintendent Marlie Williams. "You have lab spaces where family and consumer sciences are concerned with kitchens and sewing textiles and fabrics and fashion kinds of lab spaces. You have those IT spaces with metal working and lab working."

Whether voters pass the bond or not, Williams said that something will need to be done to address the issue.

"Something that is consistent that all of our middle schools have the same configuration," she said.

The vote on the bond will be Tuesday, April 6.