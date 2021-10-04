Bonds for Bridges work begins

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Bonds for Bridges Project began Monday morning, starting with the bridge on King Hill.

Phase 1 of the project consists of four bridges being demolished and replaced.

"The first one started today, the King Hill Bridge," said Andy Clements, the city's Director of Public Works and Transportation. "And then the other three bridges will get going probably after the first of the year. That is the 22nd St. Bridge there at Corby Pond, Genefield Rd. over at Northeast Parkway and then 13th St. over at Corby Parkway or Mapleleaf Parkway down there."

Phase 2 will begin at the start of 2022 with the demolition of Huntoon, Lovers Lane and 11th St. bridges. 6th St. Viaduct, McArthur Dr. and 5th Ave. bridges will be remodeled.

Phase 3 is expected to start in June of 2022. The final projects include pedestrian bridges at NW Parkway, Hyde Park Cable Stay and Krug Park Bridge Rehab.

Other projects include upgrading pipes and appearance of Frederick Bridge/MoDot bridges over I-29.

The total cost of the project is $20 million. The city is issuing bond as they go.

The city says the bridges are in need of updates as they all are almost 50 years old.