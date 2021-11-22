Booster shot eligibility expanded in Missouri

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Here in Missouri, the state health department amended the standing orders for Covid-19 vaccination.

The change immediately authorized single booster doses for everyone over the age 18 after receiving primary vaccination of Covid-19 vaccine.

Those 18 or older and fully vaccinated can get a booster shot at least 2 months after a one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or at least 6 months after a 2 dose vaccine of Pfizer or Moderna.

Booster shots are administered anywhere Covid-19 vaccine is available.

You do not need to get the booster shot at the same place as the initial vaccine.