Booster shots authorized for Doniphan County

(TROY, Ks.) The Doniphan County Health Department has been authorized by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to administer the Pfizer Covid-19 booster shot for those who got their second shots more than six months ago.

According to the health department, people 65 and older or between the ages of 50 and 64 should receive a booster shot.

Also those 18 to 49 with underlying health conditions or 18 to 64 with an increased risk for Covid-19 exposure, such as frontline workers may also get a booster shot.