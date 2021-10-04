Clear
Booster shots authorized for Doniphan County

The Doniphan County Health Department has been authorized by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to administer the Pfizer Covid-19 booster shot for those who got their second shots more than six months ago.

(TROY, Ks.) The Doniphan County Health Department has been authorized by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to administer the Pfizer Covid-19 booster shot for those who got their second shots more than six months ago.

According to the health department, people 65 and older or between the ages of 50 and 64 should receive a booster shot.

Also those 18 to 49 with underlying health conditions or 18 to 64 with an increased risk for Covid-19 exposure, such as frontline workers may also get a booster shot.

Comfortable and fall-like conditions in store for today with highs in the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. Mild temperatures will continue through the middle of the work week as clouds start to build on Wednesday. Temperatures will start to warm back into the 80s Friday and Saturday as sunshine continues. A cold front will bring us our next chance of rain on Sunday as temperatures cool back into the 70s.
