Booth Center opens to serve homeless families

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- Staff, volunteers and other supporters of the Salvation Army celebrated the dedication of its new homeless center for families on Wednesday.

"It's going to be a place of dignity, acceptance, love and putting families back together and giving them the tools to help them be successful in life," said Maj. Ronald Key, who along with his wife Laura operate the St. Joseph Salvation Army office.

The new nine unit apartment complex is complete with kitchens, family rooms, bedrooms, bathrooms and access to laundry service.

Laura Key says the center will do more than just provide a roof over the families' heads.

"There's going to be cooking classes, parenting classes and budgeting classes. A case manager will work with them one-on-one so they have the resources they need," she said.

Las year, the Salvation Army closed its homeless shelter for men to renovate the facilitiy for homeless families with children. A total of 47 people will be able to be housed in the Booth Center at any one time.

Majors Abe and Rhonda Tomayo had operated the St. Joseph Salvation Army for four years before leaving for a Wichita assignment last summer, however they returned for the grand opening of the Booth Center to see its completion.

"It's amazing. The last time I was in here it was open walls," said Rhonda Tomayo. "There was nothing. It's wonderful to see how God has provided to have this finished."

At the same time as the opening dedication of the Booth Center, St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray was presenting a check for $2,000 he had received from an anonymous donor to go toward the Crossing Cocmmunity Center and Community Missions. Advocates for the homeless say that the Booth Center will fit perfectly into the fabric of services available to those in need.



"Familes who are homeless need this kind of services. Women who are homeless and are domestic violence survivors need a different kind of services. I think we are beginning to weave together an overall collaborative approach to homelessness in our community," said Krista Kiger, executive director of Community Missions.

After the Salvation Army closed its homeless shelter for men, the St. Joseph United Way reduced the amount of its allocation to the agency.

However, Kylie Strough, the executive director of the United Way was on hand for the Booth Center ceremony and was pleased with the work that's been done on addressing the needs of homeless families.

"The additional focus and attention toward the issue is a good thing. The fact we have so much to discuss is a bad thing," Strough said.

Staff say they will open as soon as their Occupancy Permit is approved. They say there are already 40 families waiting to move in.