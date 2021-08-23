Bowler invests big into Southside business

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- New ownership at the bowling alley in Southside St. Joseph means some revolutionary changes are on the way.

What was once King Hill Lanes and then the Southside Family Fun Center is now Revolution Lane. The new owners, Bryan Menini and his wife Jackie, are optimistic about the future.

"I see a lot of potential. We see a lot of opportunities here," Bryan Menini said.

The Menini's own a smaller bowling center in Brookfield. However, their love of bowling has brought them to St. Joseph to take over the bowling center.

"I'm passionate about the sport. I'm a professional bowler. My wife works at the bowl. Understanding what bowlers are looking at, what their complaints are and trying to improve on those things," Menini said.

New bowling lanes and new pinsetters are installed and a new scoring system is on the way. Menini says it's all for the sport that he loves to promote so much.

"Nobody sits on the bench, everybody bowls," Menini said. "Everybody gets to play. My grandmother bowled until she was 88 years old. It's a good activity that gets people out of the house. You can just come in to have fun."

Others have also bought in and believe the Menini's will succeed. Benton graduate Ryan Burks had been a touring pro bowler but has come back to St. Joseph to help with the venture. He is now running the pro shop.

"I grew up bowling in this area. It took me on to college and bigger, better things," Menini said. "I couldn't be happier to bring back some of those things and what I've learned throughout the process to the community."

All of the updates to the facility aren't coming cheap. menini says he's invested about $500,000 into the improvements, with more on the way. Other Southside businesses are paying attention to the investment are paying attention, hoping the rebirth of the bowling alley in that part of town is a sign of things to come for all Southside businesses.

"We need more people who believe in south St. Joe," said Martha Clark, project manager for the South St. Joseph Development Corp. "Having someone come from out of town and coming and investing the kind of money these people are investing, that really says a lot."

For Menini, his business philosophy is simple. "I tell all the staff when people come in here to have a good time, our job is to not screw it up. That's all we got to do is not mess up their good time.," he said.