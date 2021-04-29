Bowling alley holds benefit for crash victims

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Revolution Lanes and Fun Center on the southside opened its bowling alley Wednesday night to help pay for the final expenses of Cody Grace.

"It’s really heartwarming to see all these people who cared," Caillyn McAlister, friend of Grace said.

Grace was one of the five family members killed in the tragic accident on Pear St., along with Amy Morse and her three young children.

Grace was the father of two of the three children, but friends said they were all family to him.

"He was an amazing father," McAlister said. "Every single one of those babies he was so absolutely excited for."

A bowling benefit was held in Grace’s honor at the bowling alley, complete with a silent auction and 50/50 raffle.

Organizers did their best to keep a happy atmosphere, but the emotional toll from the tragedy was felt from so many in attendance,

"I’ve been in tears, several times tonight," Gabriele Phillippe, asst. manager, Revolution Lanes and Fun Center said.

As tough as it is for friends of the family to heal, they said they take comfort in knowing Grace is with those who he loved the most.

"It’s a really sad ending for how it happened for Cody, but we’re glad you know that we can put him to rest with his family." McAlister said.

Over $700 was raised for Grace's funeral expenses by the bowling alley. Proceeds have been donated to the Rupp Funeral Home.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help pay for funeral expenses for Grace, a funeral service has been planned for Friday.