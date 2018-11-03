Boy Scouts from Maryville help out local mobile home park

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One local Boy Scout troop helped out people in a mobile home park on Saturday.

Troop 190 from Maryville came down to help people in a mostly retiree filled mobile home community in St. Joseph.

The group of scouts took to the yards of the community to rake up the fallen leaves that covered the grass.

Troop 190 has been working to raise money for a trip to Yellowstone National Park but they want to earn their money, and not be given it.

John Campbell, Scout Master, says that this is a valuable lesson for the kids to learn.

"We don't want the boys think that things are just handed to them," Campbell said. "They are willing to get in there and earn their way in life. And this is one way we can help teach them that you can earn your way."

In addition to raking leaves, the troop also chopped wood earlier in the day.