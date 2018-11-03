Clear

Boy Scouts from Maryville help out local mobile home park

One local Boy Scout troop helped out people in a mobile home park on Saturday.

Posted: Nov. 3, 2018 5:31 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One local Boy Scout troop helped out people in a mobile home park on Saturday.

Troop 190 from Maryville came down to help people in a mostly retiree filled mobile home community in St. Joseph.

The group of scouts took to the yards of the community to rake up the fallen leaves that covered the grass. 

Troop 190 has been working to raise money for a trip to Yellowstone National Park but they want to earn their money, and not be given it. 

John Campbell, Scout Master, says that this is a valuable lesson for the kids to learn.

"We don't want the boys think that things are just handed to them," Campbell said. "They are willing to get in there and earn their way in life. And this is one way we can help teach them that you can earn your way."

In addition to raking leaves, the troop also chopped wood earlier in the day. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
Savannah
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
Cameron
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
Fairfax
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 47°
Showers moved through last night but more rain is in the forecast for today. Expect rain showers to move through the area, the best chance is during the afternoon hours. Highs today will only be in the mid 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events