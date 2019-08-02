Boyfriend of Leah Dawson charged with murder

(DEKALB COUNTY, Mo.) The boyfriend of a Cameron woman whose body was found at a Maysville home has been charged with Second Degree Murder and abandonment of a corpse.

DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Clark said Kenneth Wykert has been charged with Second Degree Murder and Abandonment of a Corpse in the death of Leah Dawson.

Wykert has been jailed on drug charges and failing to register as sex offender since her disappearance.

Wykert had previously pleaded guilty to 4th-degree domestic assault, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia stemming from a 2017 case.

According to court documents, Wykert pulled Dawson out of a Maysville house on November 2, 2017, and hit her in the back of the head. A probable cause statement shows Dawson told police Wykert came downstairs with a bowl in his hand and asked her to wash it. Dawson stated Wykert was mad at her for leaving it upstairs and began to yell and hit her. Wykert pulled her outside of the house and hit her again in the back of the head.

Wykert was later arrested at his brother's house. He was fined $2,000 for the domestic assault charge and sentenced to eight months for resisting an arrest which he was given credit for time served.

Dawson went missing on June 4. Police said the 23-year-old was last seen with her boyfriend in the Cameron area.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Department found Dawson's body after searching a property on State Highway A on June 12.